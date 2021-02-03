Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in north London on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC head into the game fresh from having picked up their first victory under new boss Thomas Tuchel with a 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

The Blues are now looking to string together some positive results as they bid to climb the Premier League table and haul themselves back into contention in the title race.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a run of two consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites suffered a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool FC last Thursday before succumbing to a surprise 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

The north London side will now be hoping to bounce back when they take on Chelsea FC at their home ground on Thursday night.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the two sides to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw in midweek.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is Thomas Tuchel’s biggest test so far as Chelsea manager, even with Tottenham on a poor run of form.

“It seems to be the same old story with Spurs – Harry Kane gets injured, and they are not the same team without him.

“Gareth Bale’s arrival last September was meant to help change that, but he looks a shadow of his former self.

“Bale has lost that zip which was his trademark and when I watch him play, it doesn’t really seem like he is enjoying it.”

Chelsea FC have won two of their last five games in the Premier League heading into Thursday night’s showdown.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip