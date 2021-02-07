Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v West Brom

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday lunchtime.

Spurs will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following the north London side’s disappointing run of form over the past month or so.

Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League games following defeats by Liverpool FC, Brighton and Chelsea FC.

Jorginho scored a first-half winner from the penalty spot to help Chelsea FC secure a 1-0 win against Spurs in the London derby on Thursday night.

Spurs have only managed to win two of their last 10 Premier League games to force the north London side out of this season’s title race.

West Brom, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games to leave the Baggies adrift from safety in the Premier League table.

The Baggies haven’t been able to make up any ground on Brighton and Burnley to leave Sam Allardyce with a huge challenge in the relegation battle.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom in north London on Sunday lunchtime.

“If Spurs can’t beat West Brom then they are in real trouble,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I think my old club will find a way past Sam Allardyce’s men and win comfortably.”

Spurs were 1-0 winners against West Brom at The Hawthorns back in November when Harry Kane scored a late winner.

Tottenham are looking to record their first league double over West Brom since the 2011-12 season.

West Brom have only won one of their last 14 trips to Tottenham in all competitions.

