Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v West Brom

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

Spurs will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following Tottenham’s third successive Premier League defeat on Thursday night.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the London derby after Jorginho scored a first-half winner from the penalty spot.

The north London side have lost to Liverpool FC, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea FC in their last three Premier League games.

West Brom have only managed to secure one point from their last four Premier League games to leave the Baggies in 19th place in the table.

Sam Allardyce’s side are 10 points from safety to leave West Brom with an uphill battle to secure their Premier League survival.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 victory over West Brom in north London on Sunday lunchtime.

“The only good news for Tottenham after they suffered their third successive league defeat against Chelsea on Thursday is that it appears Harry Kane will be back from injury sooner than expected,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Even without him up front, they should still be too strong for West Brom though.

“The Baggies have picked up only one point from their past four games and are 10 points from safety, which is a heck of a lot of ground to make up. It is very difficult to see how they can turn things around and get out of this situation.

“I know West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is still drumming into his side what he wants them to do, and I am sure their results will improve – I just can’t see them going on a run good enough to get them out of the bottom three.”

Tottenham were 1-0 winners against West Brom in the reverse fixture back in November following Harry Kane’s late headed winner.

Spurs have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games against West Brom.

The north London side are in eighth position in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC.

