Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v West Brom

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to bounce back from their defeat by Chelsea FC with a 3-0 win at home to West Brom on Sunday.

The Lilywhites head into the game looking to respond following the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Chelsea FC at home in midweek.

Tottenham have struggled to find consistent form under Jose Mourinho in recent weeks and they have lost their last three games on the trot to cause them to drop down the table.

The north London side started the weekend in eighth place in the Premier League table after a run of just one win in their last five outings in all competitions.

West Brom, meanwhile, started the weekend down in 19th place in the Premier League table after having lost three of their last four games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see Spurs claim all three points when they host the Baggies at their home ground this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs’ woes continued as Chelsea made it three defeats in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. This is simply a must win for Jose Mourinho.

“Big Sam’s West Brom arrive here as underdogs and I think that the ex-England boss will try to execute a similar performance to what we saw when they took a point at Anfield.

“The time of the first goal will be important. If Spurs can get one early to settle the nerves, I think they’ll win comfortably.”

Tottenham are aiming to get themselves back into the race for the top four after they finished sixth last season.

