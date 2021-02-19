Tottenham Hotspur are ready to listen to offers of around £150m for Harry Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Spurs are ready to cash in on the England international as the north London side look to balance the books.

The same article states that Tottenham are under starting to come under financial pressure after the construction of their new stadium that cost in the region of £1 billion.

According to the same story, Spurs believe they can pay off 15% of the stadium if the north London side secure a transfer fee in the region of £150m for Kane.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that Manchester City and Manchester United are both linked with Kane given their long-term interest in the Spurs striker.

The media outlet reveal that the Citizens are already looking to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero and Manchester United want to find an alternative to Edinson Cavani.

Kane has scored 13 times and has made 11 assists in 21 games in the Premier League this season.

The England international has netted 209 goals in 319 games in all competitions since establishing himself as a regular in the Spurs team in the 2013-14 season.

Kane hasn’t won any silverware at Tottenham despite his prolific goal record.

