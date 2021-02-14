Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Brom v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 1-0 winners against West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Tuesday night thanks to Scott McTominay’s extra-time winner.

Manchester United dropped more points in the Premier League title race last weekend after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an equaliser in the fourth-minute of added time to allow Everton to rescue a 3-3 draw with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions have the joint-best away record in the Premier League this season following a return of 27 points from a possible 33 points.

Manchester United are the only Premier League team that are still unbeaten on the road in the English top flight following a return of eight victories and three draws.

West Brom, on the other hand, have the worst home record in the top flight following a return of six points from their 11 fixtures at The Hawthorns this term.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to secure a 2-0 win over Sam Allardyce’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t think West Brom will manage to save themselves,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Recently though, there was a big surprise and Sheffield United managed to beat Man United, and I hope Solskjaer’s side don’t make the same mistakes otherwise it’s going to be a disaster.

“They need to stay concentrated and just get the job done and move on to the next match.”

Manchester United have lost just once in their last 17 games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 18 away fixtures in the Premier League, which is their longest run without losing a top-flight game on the road in the club’s history.

