Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Brom v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a victory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to reignite their Premier League title hopes after they dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United have only managed to win two of their last five games in the Premier League to allow Manchester City to open up a sizeable lead at the top of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his side progress through to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night thanks to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford.

He will now be looking for his side to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they bid to get their title push back on track.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim a comfortable win over a West Brom side who have only won two games all season.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Sam Allardyce hasn’t had the desired impact thus far at the Hawthorns.

“The Baggies have been struggling in all departments and they welcome a team here that are undefeated for over a year away from home in the Premier League.

“I think it was a shrewd move from United to get Edison Cavani in over the summer. His experience has been vital in recent away victories and I don’t think any defender will look forward to facing him.

“With that in mind, there’s only one winner for me. I’m going with Manchester United to take the points home to Old Trafford.”

Manchester United finished third in the table last term.

