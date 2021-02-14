Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Brom v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a comfortable 2-0 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after Manchester United were held to a 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford last weekend following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s added-time equaliser.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March after the Red Devils were 1-0 winners against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Scott McTominay scored a 97th-minute winner in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Manchester United have won just two of their last five games in all competitions to hit a sticky patch.

West Brom have lost four of their last five Premier League games to leave Sam Allardyce’s side in 11 points from safety in their relegation battle.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

“Manchester United got through their FA Cup tie with West Ham, eventually, but they will still be rueing Everton’s last-gasp goal last weekend, which cost them two points,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I cannot see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipping up at The Hawthorns, though. West Brom will give everything, but effort alone won’t be enough.”

Manchester United have only managed to win three of their last six games against West Brom.

The Red Devils were narrow 1-0 winners against the promoted side in their meeting at Old Trafford back in November thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ penalty.

Manchester United will host Newcastle in their next Premier League game on Sunday 21 February.

