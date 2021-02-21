Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Harry Kane to help inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

West Ham started the Premier League weekend in fifth position and six points ahead of their London rivals following a return of 42 points from 24 games.

The Hammers have won four of their last six Premier League games to transform David Moyes’s side into genuine challengers for a Champions League qualification spot.

West Ham were 3-0 winners against Sheffield United at the London Stadium on Monday night to extend their unbeaten run to three Premier League games.

The east London side have beaten West Brom, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Sheffield United in four of their last six top-flight fixtures.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League outings.

Jose Mourinho’s side have beaten relegation candidates Sheffield United and West Brom.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Kane to inspire Tottenham to a narrow win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“West Ham are flying, and are up in fifth place while Tottenham have been pretty ordinary, or worse, recently,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“On form, you would have to go with the Hammers every time but Harry Kane is back for Spurs now and a moment or two of quality from him could make all the difference – they really need it too.”

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last three games against West Ham, although the two sides played out a 3-3 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season.

West Ham managed fight back from 3-0 down to rescue a point in a 3-3 draw thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s added-time equaliser.

