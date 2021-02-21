Michael Owen states his prediction for West Ham v Tottenham

Michael Owen is tipping West Ham United to secure a 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium at Sunday lunchtime.

The Hammers have been on a great run of form under former Manchester United manager David Moyes over the past couple of months in the Premier League.

West Ham have won four of their past six Premier League games to hoist the east London side into fifth position in the top-flight table.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have lost four of their last six top-flight fixtures to heap pressure on their manager Jose Mourinho.

Spurs will start the Premier League weekend four positions below West Ham and six points adrift of their London derby rivals.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing West Ham to secure a 1-0 win against Spurs at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Well, we seem to be saying this every week right now; but what a huge match this is for Jose Mourinho,” Owen told BetVictor.

“His Spurs side bounced back to form midweek against Wolfsberger in the Europa League in a match where we finally saw Gareth Bale show glimpses of a return to form.

“That said, they come up against West Ham side who have been terrific this season. David Moyes’ has his players well drilled and very organised.

“I think this one could be another tough match for the visitors, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the home side taking a slender victory.”

West Ham have only lost one of their last 10 Premier League games to make the Hammers one of the in-form teams in the English top flight.

The Hammers have already earned more points in the current campaign than they did in the entire 2019-20 Premier League season.

Spurs have managed to record just one win in their last seven away fixtures in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip