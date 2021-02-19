Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Leeds

Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure a 2-1 win against Leeds United at Molineux Stadium on Friday night.

Wolves have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in 12th position in the table.

The Midlands outfit are 11 points above the relegation zone with 14 games left to play in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Wolves have beaten Arsenal and Southampton in their last two Premier League games to rebuild some confidence.

Leeds have won three of their last six Premier League outings to leave the Yorkshire side in 11th position and two points ahead of Wolves despite having played one game less.

The Yokrshire side lost 4-2 to Arsenal in their last Premier League outing to drop into the bottom half of the table.

Leeds have beaten Newcastle United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace in their last three Premier League victories.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Wolves to secure a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Molineux Stadium on Friday night.

“Wolves have picked up a bit in the last couple of weeks, and have started to pose more of a threat going forward,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But I think the key to this one is whether Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back from his calf injury. They are not a one-man team in terms of how they go at you, but he is their fulcrum – they are not the same without him holding things together in the middle.

“Phillips missed last weekend’s game with Arsenal, and Leeds were over-run for long spells. Without him, I don’t think they will keep Wolves at bay.”

Wolves have won their last four Premier League games against Leeds, scoring nine goals and conceding just once.

However, the Yorkshire side have won two of their last three away league games at Wolves.

The Elland Road outfit have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games.

Leeds will host Southampton in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night, while Wolves will travel to Newcastle United in their next top-flight fixture.