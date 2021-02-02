Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were held to a goalless draw by bitter rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

Arsenal managed to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in the Premier League to rekindle their slim hopes of securing a top-four finish this term.

The north London side are in tenth position in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Leicester City as things stand.

The Gunners will take on a Wolves side that are in 14th position and eight points behind Mikel Arteta’s men.

Wolves have failed to win their last six Premier League games to leave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to settle for a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Tuesday night.

“Arsenal shared the points with Manchester United on Saturday night in a match where neither team could honestly say they deserved all three points,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That said, Mikel Arteta will be a happy man as his side are now undefeated in seven Premier League matches and have conceded only twice in those fixtures.

“Wolves arrive here amid a patchy run; however, I can’t help casting my mind back to their terrific performance at the Emirates earlier in the season.

“If they deploy similar tactics here, I think they could have some joy on the counter-attack.

“This could be a cagey affair, so I’m siding with the draw.”

Arsenal have a poor record against Wolves in their last six meetings, only beating the West Midlands side once since their return to the Premier League in 2018.

The Gunners have only managed to win one of their last five meetings against Wolves in the Premier League.

Arsenal are bidding to secure their fourth consecutive away win in the Premier League for the first time since October 2016.

The north London side have kept six clean sheets in their last eight fixtures in all competitions.

