'Big player': BBC Sport pundit reacts to Paul Pogba's display in Man United's 1-0 win at AC Milan

BBC Sport pundit Neil Lennon hails Paul Pogba as a "big player" after his winning goal in Manchester United's 1-0 victory at AC Milan

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 18 March 2021, 22:05 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Neil Lennon hailed Paul Pogba as a big-game player after the Manchester United substitute scored their winner in a 1-0 victory at AC Milan on Thursday night.

The France international started the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on the bench as Manchester United required a goal following their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last week.

Pogba came off the bench to replace Marcus Rashford at half-time of the second leg with the game in the balance at 0-0.

The World Cup winner broke the deadlock within three minutes of his introduction with his fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

Pogba managed to outwit the Milan defence and goalkeeper before the French midfielder lifted his finish into the roof of the net.

Manchester United managed to hang on to secure a 1-0 win and their place in the Europa League quarter-finals despite the second-half introduction of former Red Devils striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

BBC Sport pundit Lennon didn’t hold back in his glowing assessment of Pogba’s impact on the Europa League tie following his winner.

“Big goal from a big player,” Lennon told BBC Sport.

“AC Milan just couldn’t clear the danger. Pogba gave the goal keeper the eyes and what composure in such a tight area. Great finish and great start to the half.

“Oh, and a great sub by the manager!”

Pogba was making his fifth substitute appearance in Uefa competitions this season at the San Siro on Thursday night.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

