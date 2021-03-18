‘Superb’: Gary Lineker reacts to Paul Pogba’s goal in Man United’s 1-0 win at AC Milan

Gary Lineker heaped praise on Paul Pogba for his “vital goal” in Manchester United’s 1-0 win at AC Milan to secure their place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Manchester United travelled to AC Milan needing to score a goal after the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw with the Serie A giants in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

The Premier League side made it to half-time without really troubling the Milan defence as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced a tired first-half performance.

The World Cup winner came off the bench to break the deadlock in the second leg within three minutes of his introduction at the San Siro.

Pogba’s dummy managed to fool the Milan defence and goalkeeper before the French midfielder placed a finish in the roof of the net.

The France international’s goal secured Manchester United’s place in the Europa League quarter-final draw.

Spurs legend Lineker took to Twitter to single out Pogba for special praise after the controversial midfielder’s winner at the San Siro.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Superb and vital goal from @paulpogba 👏🏻👏🏻”

Pogba has scored five times in 29 appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will face Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on 4 April.

