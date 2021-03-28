‘Amazing’: Martin Odegaard makes admission about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has described Mikel Arteta as an “amazing” coach and says he has loved working under the Spaniard at Arsenal.

Odegaard has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid back in January.

The Norway international has been impressing with his performances for the Gunners in recent games and he has scored two goals in 14 appearances so far for the north Londoners.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see the 22-year-old join the Gunners on a permanent basis once his loan deal expires this summer.

The attacking midfielder has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by Arteta after working under the Spaniard for a number of weeks at The Emirates.

Asked what he has made of working under Arteta so far, Odegaard said: “Amazing! He is a really, really good coach, really intelligent, [knows] all the details in the game.

“He’s a master of seeing the details. And the way he’s coaching us and helping us to achieve things, we’re lucky to have him.

“So many things to learn [from him], and as I said, about the details, that’s something I really like and I find it interesting. So, yeah, it’s very nice to have him as a coach.”

Odegaard will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Liverpool FC.

The Gunners will take on Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they aim to try and win the competition this season.

