Gary Lineker responds to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Burnley

Gary Lineker took to social media to post a tongue-in-cheek reaction to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners headed into the game looking to try and make it back to back wins in the top flight after their victory at Leicester City last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men started brightly and took the lead in the sixth minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired home a low shot into the bottom-left corner, with Nick Pope’s glove failing to stop the ball crossing the line.

However, Burnley were level in the 39th minute when a comedy of errors at the back led to Granit Xhaka’s clearance rebounding into the net off of Chris Wood.

Arsenal had some chances to win it late on at Turf Moor but they were unable to find the breakthrough as they played out their fifth draw of the season.

The result left the Gunners in 10th place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and get themselves back into the race for European qualification.

England legend Lineker couldn’t help but poke some fun at Arsenal after the final whistle as he took to Twitter to have his say.

Lineker wrote: “Excellent point for @Arsenal. 38 points should guarantee their safety.”

Next up for Arsenal is their Europa League clash against Greek side Olympiakos on Tuesday night.

