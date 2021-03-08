Mikel Arteta makes Arsenal admission ahead of Olympiakos clash

Mikel Arteta has suggested that Thursday’s Europa League clash with Olympiakos has now taken on added significance following Arsenal’s draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The Gunners dropped more points in the race for European qualification on Saturday lunchtime when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early opener was cancelled out by Chris Wood’s bizarre equaliser.

Arsenal are currently in mid-table and a significant distance behind the pack in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League table.

The Gunners are now set to switch their focus to European affairs and their crunch clash away to Olympiakos in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night.

Arsenal could still book their place in the Champions League for next season if they win the Europa League this term under Arteta.

Asked to rate Arsenal’s hopes of a European qualification spot via the league, Arteta said after Saturday’s game: “Really complicated at the moment. It’s true the feeling that I have the way we are playing that we can win any game.

“But as well as you mentioned before if you are giving something to the opponent obviously the game is all the time in the line.

“This in my opinion is where we have the biggest margin for improvement. But anything can happen.”

Looking ahead to the clash against the Greek side on Thursday night, Arteta continued: “We have the pressure of representing this club and what it means in any competition that we play we have to win it regardless of what we are doing in any other competition.

“Obviously, we know that Thursday is a massive game for us.”

Arsenal are looking to better their eighth placed finish in the Premier League from last season this time around.

