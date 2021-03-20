Mikel Arteta issues update on Bukayo Saka for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Arsenal’s trip to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Saka has been missing due to an injury problem and he sat out the 1-0 defeat by Olympiakos in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night after picking up a knock in the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains to be seen whether Saka will be fit to feature when Arsenal take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this weekend.

Saka has been named in the England squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, but Arteta revealed that it is not yet certain that he will join up with the Three Lions.

Asked whether Saka will still join up with England, Arteta told his post-match news conference on Thursday: “We don’t know, it depends on how he feels in the next few days.

“We spoke yesterday and he wasn’t ready to be involved today.

“We made that decision and we will make that decision for Sunday against West Ham, then we will talk to the doctors at the national team to decide what we do.”

Saka, 19, has been in excellent form for Arsenal so far this season, scoring six goals and making five assists in all competitions.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Liverpool FC at The Emirates on 4 April.

