Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal injury update on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are waiting to learn the extent of an injury suffered by Bukayo Saka during their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Saka started the north London derby clash but had to be substituted and replaced by Nicolas Pepe at half-time after picking up a knock in the first half.

Arsenal came from behind to claim the three points against their bitter local rivals as goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Erik Lamela’s opener.

The Gunners will now look to discover the extent of the injury that forced Saka off at half-time during the clash.

Asked if Saka’s half-time withdrawal was an injury or a tactical decision, Arteta told his post-match news conference: “No, it was an injury.

Asked about the severity of the injury, Arteta replied: “We don’t know. He was feeling his hamstring so we don’t know how bad it is.”

The Gunners will be hoping that Saka’s injury is not too serious and that he will be available for selection when they host Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday night.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is a trip to London rivals West Ham United on Sunday.

