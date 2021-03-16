Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal injury update on Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta delivers an update on Bukayo Saka after he was substituted at half-time during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Tottenham

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 16 March 2021, 04:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are waiting to learn the extent of an injury suffered by Bukayo Saka during their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Saka started the north London derby clash but had to be substituted and replaced by Nicolas Pepe at half-time after picking up a knock in the first half.

Arsenal came from behind to claim the three points against their bitter local rivals as goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Erik Lamela’s opener.

The Gunners will now look to discover the extent of the injury that forced Saka off at half-time during the clash.

Asked if Saka’s half-time withdrawal was an injury or a tactical decision, Arteta told his post-match news conference: “No, it was an injury.

Asked about the severity of the injury, Arteta replied: “We don’t know. He was feeling his hamstring so we don’t know how bad it is.”

The Gunners will be hoping that Saka’s injury is not too serious and that he will be available for selection when they host Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday night.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is a trip to London rivals West Ham United on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC
Timo Werner
Paul Merson: Thomas Tuchel could lose patience with Chelsea FC star Timo Werner
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC could sign Erling Haaland this summer
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Man United will need to replace Edinson Cavani to challenge for the title
David De Gea
Man United consider Nick Pope as David De Gea replacement - report
Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC
Timo Werner
Paul Merson: Thomas Tuchel could lose patience with Chelsea FC star Timo Werner
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC could sign Erling Haaland this summer
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Man United will need to replace Edinson Cavani to challenge for the title
David De Gea
Man United consider Nick Pope as David De Gea replacement - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network