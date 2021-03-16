‘Magnificent’: Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal star’s display in north London derby

Mikel Arteta singles out Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard for special praise after Arsenal's win over Spurs

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 16 March 2021, 05:15 UK
Emile Smith Rowe
Emile Smith Rowe (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mikel Arteta singled out Emile Smith Rowe for special praise after he helped to inspire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby clash.

Smith Rowe has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent months after having broken into the first team at The Emirates under Arteta this season.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals and made six assists in 21 appearances for the Gunners this season and has been catching the eye with his impressive displays.

Smith Rowe started the north London derby clash and played 77 minutes of the game as goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Erik Lamela’s opener.

Asked about Smith Rowe’s performance at his post-match news conference on Sunday, Arteta was full of praise for the Arsenal youngster.

Arteta said: “I think he had a magnificent performance again as well.

“I think he shows not only quality but his personality, his intelligence on the pitch, his energy. He gives us something different.

“Today in a derby you need some individual performances and for sure he had one.”

Arteta also went on to praise Odegaard after he netted the all-important equaliser for the Gunners against their bitter local rivals.

Asked about Odegaard’s display, Arteta said: “He’s got a real stamina and he’s so talented, but his work-rate is incredible.

“Not only that, he’s intelligent. The timing of his runs, when he presses, his body shape. I’m really impressed and he had an incredible performance today.

“He’s giving us something different and it’s making us better.”

Next up for Arsenal is the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash against Olympiakos on Thursday night. They will then travel to West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend.

