John Barnes sends message to Arsenal fans about Martin Odegaard

John Barnes has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis this summer.

The Norway international has been settling in well to life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Real Madrid on loan in the January transfer window.

Odegaard has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal first team lately and he has scored two goals in 12 games for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 22-year-old was in good form for the Gunners as he helped them to come from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with West Ham United at the weekend.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes has been impressed by what he has seen from Odegaard since his move to The Emirates and he reckons that Arsenal should push to sign him permanently this summer.

Speaking in an interview with bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes said: “It would make sense for Martin Odegaard to stay in north London for the foreseeable future and for Arsenal to keep him on a permanent basis.

“Odegaard isn’t going to get back into the Real Madrid team next season so it would be pointless for him to leave a club where he is getting regular game time and performing well.

“It was a mistake for him to sign for Real Madrid at 15, because he was never going to play much and this stifled his development.

“If Real Madrid do not win the league this season, they’re going to make some major signings, meaning he almost certainly will not make the team next season.

“I’ve been impressed with Odegaard, and although he’s playing in an inconsistent team, he’s been playing well, Arsenal will get better and so will he.”

Odegaard will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Liverpool FC in the Premier League after the international break.

Arsenal are currently nine points behind fourth placed Chelsea FC in the top-flight table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip