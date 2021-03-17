‘I like what I see’: Jamie Carragher rates Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal are making positive strides under Mikel Arteta this season.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League so far this season and they currently sit in 10th place in the table in Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

The Gunners also have one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals after their 3-1 win over Olympiakos in the first leg of their last-16 tie last week.

Arsenal came from behind to claim an impressive 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby clash at The Emirates.

The north Londoners are 10 points adrift of the top four as things stand but they do have a game in hand over fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has been impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners so far this season and he feels that progress is being made under Arteta.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Carragher said: “I like what l see from Mikel Arteta.

“Last season he was very pragmatic, because he had to be, and it won the FA Cup, beating big teams.

“They didn’t play against Tottenham like they did last season. They were on the front foot and they dominated. They looked and played like a big team.”

He continued: “Yes, Arteta was fortunate that after Arsene Wenger goes and Unai Emery went quickly, the next manager was always likely to get a lot of time. Arsenal couldn’t be seen as a club which always changed manager every 12 months. That helps Arteta.

“But l also think moving on [Mesut] Ozil, Sokratis [Papastathopoulos] and [Shkodran] Mustafi in January, that almost brought a feel-good factor to the club.

“I am impressed what they are doing.”

Arsenal are set to host Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night, before they travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

