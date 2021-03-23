Jamie Carragher has admitted that he has been “massively impressed” by Martin Odegaard since his arrival at Arsenal in January.

The Norway international signed for the Gunners from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal at the start of the year and he has been a regular fixture in the first team at The Emirates since his move.

The 22-year-old midfielder has already made eight appearances in the Premier League for the north London side and he played the full 90 minutes as the Gunners came from three goals down to claim a 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday.

Odegaard produced a fine display against the Hammers as he helped the north London side to mount a comeback and rescue a point at the London Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Odegaard in an Arsenal shirt so far this season.

Speaking during commentary of Sunday’s game on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I have been massively impressed by Odegaard since he came in this team.”

Meanwhile, speaking at his post-match news conference after the game at the London Stadium, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also heaped praise on the Norway international.

“I love talented and creative players that all the time are willing to take that ball and make things happen, that are mobile and also hard-working,” said Arteta.

“He is one of them. We have some others with different qualities but it’s true that Martin is now giving us a different level on certain things that we didn’t have [in the first half of the season].”

Arsenal are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip