Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Rio Ferdinand believes that Mikel Arteta cannot “trust” his Arsenal team at the moment following their inconsistent performances.

The Gunners have struggled to string together a series of positive results in the Premier League recently to leave them well off the pace in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Arsenal are currently down in 10th place in the Premier League table after having managed to win just two of their last five games in the top flight.

The north London side were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Burnley at the weekend as they dropped yet more points in the top-four race.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that Arteta must be frustrated by his squad because of their inconsistency in terms of performances lately.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Ferdinand said: “If Saka’s not doing it, Arsenal haven’t performed this year.

“But Arteta must look at the squad like a promiscuous girlfriend.

“He just must lack so much trust and faith in them.

“He can’t trust them at all, because he doesn’t know what’s going to happen at the moment.

“He could do the best team talk of his life but they’re going to go out there and do their own thing and it doesn’t seem to be coming together.

“The mad thing is I like Arsenal, I love some of the players there: Auba [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang], Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Emile] Smith Rowe. I can go on and on with all these names.

“[Thomas] Partey, that’s another one, he’s never fit! He keeps coming back and breaking down!

“They’ve got good players there but for some reason, I don’t know what’s happening, it just isn’t coming together consistently at the moment.”

Arsenal are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Olympiakos in the last 16.

After that, the Gunners will turn their attentions towards their north London derby showdown against Tottenham Hotspur at The Emirates on Sunday.

