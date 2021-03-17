Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he is a huge admirer of Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe following his fine performances for the Gunners this season.

The 20-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Gunners first team in recent months and has impressed whenever given the chance under Mikel Arteta this term.

Smith Rowe has made four assists in 13 Premier League games so far this season and he played 77 minutes of Arsenal’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder will be hoping to continue his good form for Arsenal in the coming weeks and months as they look to end the campaign on a high.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand has admitted that he is a huge admirer of Smith Rowe and that he has been highly impressed by his performances this term.

Speaking in a clip on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Smith Rowe: “I love him. I have to say, I love him.

“I love the way he plays. I was worried actually when Odegaard came in.

“Would the manager play him in the same team? But he’s come in, and the way he’s played this season, there’s sometimes even that cheekiness about the way he plays.

“I said this a while ago that he could have played in the era of [Arsene] Wenger, the way he plays football.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air and a big positive under Arteta. I think [Bukayo] Saka’s obviously been the standout young gun that’s come in, but he’s not far behind.

“And for the future, I think it’s very, very bright for him.”

Smith Rowe will be hoping to feature when Arsenal take on Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night.

The Gunners will then travel to take on West Ham United on Sunday.

