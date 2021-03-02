Mikel Arteta delivers fresh update for Arsenal fans on Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has told Gabriel Martinelli that he will need to continue to work hard as he bids to win a regular place in the Arsenal team.

The talented Brazilian youngster has been left on the bench in all five of Arsenal’s most recent Premier League games, including the win over Leicester City in the top flight on Sunday.

Martinelli was thrown back into the Arsenal squad fairly quickly after he recovered from a long-term knee injury but he has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the team since then.

The 19-year-old has so far only made eight appearances in all competitions for the north London side and he will be keen to earn some more regular playing time in the coming weeks and months.

Arteta has now explained to Arsenal fans why Martinelli has not been featuring very regularly for the north London side in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after the 3-1 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, Arteta replied when asked why Martinelli was left on the bench again: “Well he needs to keep working and make it difficult for us [to leave him out].

“He’s a player that is going to give us a lot but he needs some time.

“We need to find the right games for him and the right connections for him on the pitch to do what he can do best.

“But the way he is, the way he trains every day, he’s going to be a really important player for us, no doubt.

“But when you have many options on the bench it’s difficult when you look for certain qualities in certain games.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to face Burnley in the top flight.

