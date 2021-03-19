Mikel Arteta provides latest update for Arsenal fans on Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he has been delighted by Gabriel Martinelli’s work behind the scenes despite his lack of playing time at Arsenal recently.

The Brazilian forward has been left out of the Arsenal side in recent games despite having made a return from injury earlier this season.

The 19-year-old has not featured in the Premier League for Arsenal since the goalless draw with Manchester United at The Emirates at the end of January despite being now fully fit.

Arteta has insisted that he has been pleased by what he has seen from the teenager in recent weeks and says that the forward simply needs to be “patient” when it comes to first-team opportunities.

Speaking at a news conference before Arsenal’s clash with Olympiakos on Thursday night, Arteta said of Martinelli’s lack of playing time: “No, if anything it’s my fault, he has done everything perfect, he trains incredibly well every day, his attitude cannot be any better, he is disappointed he is not playing more obviously and I have spoken to him, but he needs to be a little bit patient.

“He had some minutes, he had some games as well and it’s true the competition for the front positions is very tough but he needs to be patient and he will get his chance.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they bid to better their eighth-placed finish in the top flight from last season.

