Thierry Henry: What I think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Thierry Henry believes that Arsenal have been making steady progress under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish head coach was brought in at The Emirates at the back-end of 2019 to replace Unai Emery and he led the Gunners to FA Cup glory last season.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

The Gunners currently find themselves down in 10th place in the table after having won 12 of their 28 games in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal also have one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals after their 3-1 win over Olympiakos last week.

Former Arsenal star Henry feels that the Gunners are indeed showing signs of progress this season but he believes that they will need to step up their levels of consistency in the coming weeks and months.

Asked if the Gunners are making progress under Arteta, Henry said on Sky Sports on Monday night: “First and foremost, I would say yes in a way because I think Mikel bought himself some time by winning the FA Cup. Some people will say, ‘Yeah that’s last year’.

“But on the way of winning it, the teams he won against bought him some time with the Arsenal fans and the team because he had something to show at the end of the season.

“Now what I think the team is lacking is consistency. I know people always use the word consistency but this is what they need to do.

“I sometimes put it down to their games. Sometimes I watch the first half of Arsenal and it seems like they don’t believe they can win.

“When they’re in a situation when they need to come back and have a go, it looks like why didn’t you start like that.

“Yesterday, you could see they wanted to win the game after and I think Tottenham made it a tiny bit easier for them on the day but I can see a progress.

“That needs to move on to consistency, that’s going to be very key. I think Mikel has a good squad. He left out [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang but you still have [Alexandre] Lacazette.

“I like the way he set up the team yesterday. People were going forward more often than not. The intensity was there, the desire to win the game was there.

“When they play on the front foot and they go forward they can beat any team in the league.

“Right now, I think the squad is good. Can it be better? Yes. Was there any progress? I think there was progress.

“Is there any structure, are they doing better? The table doesn’t lie at the end of the day.

“You’re still behind Tottenham and a lot of team but it is a process. He says it’s a process that will explode. Hopefully very soon but consistency needs to happen pretty quickly.”

Arsenal will host Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night.

