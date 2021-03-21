Jamie Carragher picked Callum Chambers as his man of the match after he helped Arsenal to come from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with West Ham United on Sunday.

The Gunners found themselves 3-0 down inside 32 minutes at the London Stadium after goals from Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek put the home side in control.

However, Arsenal were able to start their fightback when Soucek scored an own goal just before half-time.

The Gunners then made it 3-2 when Craig Dawson fired into his own net, before Alexandre Lacazette headed home the all-important equaliser from Nicolas Pepe’s cross in the 82nd minute.

Chambers made just his second Premier League start of the season against the Hammers and Liverpool FC legend Carragher was highly impressed by the 26-year-old’s performance.

Asked to name his man of the match during commentary, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I’m going to go for Calum Chambers.

“I think when you look at the Arsenal team and think why he’s in the team before the game, you think it’s to cope with West Ham set-piece wise, you don’t think he’s going to bring too much for the Arsenal attack.

“But without him, they wouldn’t have been able to get back into this game.

“He was a constant threat down that side and got that important goal just before half-time.”

The draw left Arsenal in ninth place in the Premier League and nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Next up for the Gunners is a home clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates after the international break.

