Freddie Ljungberg responds to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

Freddie Ljungberg declared that Arsenal were worthy winners after they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby.

Arsenal started brightly but it was Tottenham who took the lead in the 33rd minute when Erik Lamela fired home a brilliant ‘rabona’ goal.

However, the home side levelled 11 minutes later when Martin Odegaard’s deflected effort from Kieran Tierney’s cross beat Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal then took the lead in the 64th minute thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty, which was awarded after Davinson Sanchez was controversially adjudged to have bundled him down in the box.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men when Lamela was shown a second yellow card for catching Kieran Tierney in the face with a trailing arm.

Tottenham had chances to equalise late on but the home side held firm to take all three points.

Former Arsenal star Ljungberg felt that the Gunners were worthy winners.

Asked if Arsenal deserved their win, he said on Sky Sports: “One hundred per cent. Arsenal were the better team. They definitely deserved to win the game.

“There were two big decisions that we can discuss, but they definitely deserved to win the game.”

Meanwhile, Gunners striker Lacazette was delighted by the win.

Lacazette told Sky Sports: “It is amazing. We wanted to win this game for us and the team and the fans. We missed them today. It was important to win the derby though.”

He continued: “When we are winning we struggle to manage the game at the end. We need to improve. But we won and now we can think of Thursday. It is important to win this type of game.

“We are lucky to get the penalty, I think. But of course I am happy. Back in the days I have taken a lot of penalties against him [Hugo Lloris] but I was confident.”

Arsenal, who are 10th in the table, return to Europa League action with a home clash against Olympiakos on Thursday night.

