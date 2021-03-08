Martin Odegaard: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta and is backing the Spaniard to restore Arsenal to the top of English football.

The Spanish head coach is currently midway through his first full season in charge of the Gunners after having been brought in to replace Unai Emery last term.

The Gunners have endured a patchy campaign so far, with Arsenal currently in mid-table as they bid to try and get themselves back into the hunt for a European qualification spot.

Odegaard has been settling into life at Arsenal after having signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid back in January.

The Norway international has already made six Premier League appearances for Arsenal since his move, and he says he has been highly impressed by Arteta since his move to the north London club.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Odegaard said: “It’s been amazing, he’s a top coach.

“He’s really intelligent, really smart and there are so many things I can learn from him so I’m just happy to be here and be able to learn and see how he works.”

He continued: “I think his style of play suits me really well. Also everything about the club, I always liked the club and how they played and I always followed the club.

“When I was younger I watched a lot of games and every time Arsenal played I wanted to watch. So they’ve always been a club I’ve been watching pretty closely and everything felt good to me.”

Reflecting on Arsenal’s position as a whole, Odegaard continued: “The club is in a process now where things have changed a little bit, but what I’ve seen and experienced here makes me sure the club will be back at the top very soon.

“I think we have really good players at the club and some top talents.

“They’ve shown it in the Premier League and it’s the biggest league in the world, so I think they’re at the top in terms of talent and quality. When you see the way they’ve been playing, it’s amazing.”

Arsenal are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Olympiakos in the first round of their last-16 clash.

