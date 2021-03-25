Martin Odegaard sends message to Arsenal fans about his future

Martin Odegaard has refused to rule out the possibility of signing for Arsenal on a permanent transfer this summer.

The Norway international has been in good form for the Gunners since having signed for the north London side from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Odegaard has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s first team since the move and he has already netted two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

The 22-year-old’s loan deal does not currently include an option for the Gunners to buy him on a permanent basis, so it remains to be seen whether the north Londoners will land him for the long term.

However, the playmaker has now appeared to leave the door open to a potential permanent transfer to The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Odegaard said: “I haven’t thought about what’ll happen in summer.

“The deal with Arsenal is until the end of season. We’ll see what happens this summer.

“I’ve said things before that I still stand for: stability and development are key words.”

Odegaard put in a solid performance as he helped Arsenal to come from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Reflecting on his start at Arsenal, Odegaard continued: “It’s been improving from the very beginning.

“I feel I quickly adapted and understood how we play. I lacked match fitness and self-confidence. ‘The more games I’ve played, the better I’ve become. It’s a rising curve.”

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table.

