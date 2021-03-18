Matteo Guendouzi sends message to Arsenal fans about his future

Matteo Guendouzi has insisted that he could still have a future at Arsenal beyond the summer.

The 21-year-old was shipped out on loan to German side Hertha Berlin last summer and he has since scored two goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The defender has not played for Arsenal since 20 June last year, when the Gunners lost at Brighton and Guendouzi was involved in a heated exchange with Albion players after the final whistle.

Guendouzi still has just under 18 months left on his contract with the Gunners, and the defender has not ruled out fighting for a first-team place under Mikel Arteta next season.

Asked if his story with Arsenal is over, Guendouzi said: “No, not at all. Now, I am focused on my season with Hertha Berlin.

“Next, we will have a sit down with my entourage and people at the club to think and discuss the future. I am still an Arsenal player. This summer will be a decisive moment.”

Asked if he could come back to Arsenal and play under Arteta again, Guendouzi said: “Yes, of course. I belong to Arsenal for another year (until June 2022).

“I am here [at Hertha Berlin] to improve. From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for this club, for the fans, for the team, for the staff.

“I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash against Olympiakos at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The north London side took a big step closer to the quarter-finals thanks to their 3-1 win over the Greek side away from home last week.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is a trip to face West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

