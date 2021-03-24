Paul Merson issues warning to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Paul Merson has warned Mikel Arteta that his Arsenal side are destined for a mid-table finish next season unless they can improve their consistency.

The north London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and improve on their eighth-placed finish from last season.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight throughout the campaign and they had to come from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners have only managed to win 12 of their 29 games in the Premier League this term and they have suffered 11 defeats so far.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the one thing that the Gunners must fix quickly is the consistency of their performances as the bid to make it back to the top of the Premier League table in the seasons to come.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “For the players, as soon as the shackles are off and they have nothing to lose, they can play.

“But at the same time, I think West Ham helped with that because they sat back so deep, that they invited Arsenal onto them.

“And if you give them that much time and defend on the edge of your box, they will open you up by the end of the game.

“They’ve got the players, they’ve just got to find consistency, but they’ve got to be fighting for the top four.

“Arsenal is a big club and middle of the table isn’t good enough. Until they can get their consistency right, they will be middle of the table again next season.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Liverpool FC at The Emirates on 3 April.

