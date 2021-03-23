‘Serious talent’: Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta about Arsenal star

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to encourage Arsenal to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis following his fine displays for the Gunners.

Odegaard has been producing some eye-catching displays for the north London side since having signed for the Gunners from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal back in January.

The 22-year-old was in fine form for the Gunners on Sunday afternoon as he helped them to come from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Odegaard has so far scored two goals in 12 games for the north Londoners since his move to The Emirates at the turn of the year.

Former Daily Mirror editor and celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan took to social media after the Gunners’ comeback draw against West Ham United on Sunday to praise Odegaard for his performance.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “This guy just put in a better performance than we saw from Ozil in the past five years. Serious talent, terrific work ethic, great mentality. We need to sign him permanently. #Odegaard #afc.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

The north London side are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the table.

