Mikel Arteta urged to make two or three big-name Arsenal signings this summer

George Graham has urged Mikel Arteta to spend big on signing two or three big-name players at Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are looking to continue their rebuild under Arteta this summer as they bid to try and challenge for a top-four finish in the coming seasons.

Arsenal currently find themselves in mid-table in what is Arteta’s first full season in charge at the north London side.

The north Londoners have bolstered their squad in recent weeks with the addition of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid but they are bound to be linked with plenty more acquisitions this summer.

Former Arsenal boss Graham has been impressed by the impact Arteta has had at The Emirates so far but he feels that the Gunners are in need of some big-name signings.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Express, Graham said: “They have got problems, but they can rectify them with three players.

“Arteta is doing a very good job. But while he has improved the players, he has only improved them to a certain point.

“They have got to have natural ability to get to the next level. ‘Arsenal have outstanding young players, but they need help. Quality players around them to show them the way.

“They need to go out and buy two or three players, each costing £75m to £100m.

“Mikel Arteta will know the players he needs. If he buys intelligent players, he will make them into top class defenders.

“Arsenal had waited 18 years before I won my first title in 1989. It’s been 17 years now.

“The sooner that money is spent, the better.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their north London derby showdown against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at The Emirates.

The Gunners will then face Olympiakos in the return leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip