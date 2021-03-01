Mikel Arteta sends honest message to Arsenal fans about Willian

Mikel Arteta is convinced that it won’t be long before Willian starts hitting top form for Arsenal.

The Brazilian attacker has struggled to hit the ground running at The Emirates since his move to the north London club from Chelsea FC in the summer.

Willian joined the Gunners on a free transfer after his contract at Chelsea FC expired, but he has failed to produce consistent performances for the north London side so far.

The 32-year-old notched up an assist in the 3-2 win over Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday night but he is still yet to score for Arsenal since his move to the club.

Arsenal boss Arteta admits that the Gunners were expecting more from Willian following his arrival at the club, but he is tipping him to enjoy a strong finish to the current campaign.

Speaking in an interview before the Premier League trip to Leicester City on Sunday, Arteta said of Willian: “He is a player who we all like.

“His team-mates like him and we were expecting many more things from him since he joined but for many different reasons he hasn’t found his best performances.

“But hopefully Thursday’s performance is going to give him the platform and belief that he is a really important player – he is a player I really like and I did a lot to bring him in and hopefully he can still give us more.

“I was really pleased with Willian on Thursday and he totally deserves some credit because of the way he trains every day and he is trying.

“In games now you can see that he is starting to produce what we think he can do for the team so everyone has to step up and create big moments in games because the front players in the end have to be the ones that decide the game for us.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday next weekend when they take on Burnley away from home.

After that, the Gunners will face Greek side Olympiakos in the last 16 of the Europa League.

