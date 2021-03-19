Charlie Nicholas says he has still not been convinced by Arsenal duo Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin this season.

The pair have been regular fixtures in the first team this season as Arsenal look to finish the Premier League campaign as highly as possible.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this season and they are currently 10th in the table as they aim to better their eighth-placed finish from last term.

Both Bellerin and Xhaka have been playing regularly for the Gunners this term but former Arsenal star Nicholas has not been convinced by the duo.

Speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, Nicholas said: “Mikel Arteta still has to prove himself.

“For five years we knew that Arsene Wenger’s defence was weak, and although Arsenal are a bit more solid nowadays, and Kieran Tierney has now started to improve the left-back position in a big way because of his power and his forward drive.

“I am not happy or convinced with Hector Bellerin or Granit Xhaka.

“It is an interesting coincidence how Xhaka is supposedly playing his best football when Arsenal are 10th in the League.

“Arsenal need some consistency in the ranks, and he does not give them that.”

One positive for Arsenal this season has been the development of youngsters such as Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

Nicholas has been delighted to see some young talent given the chance to shine under Arteta.

He continued: “I am encouraged by the fact that the young players look great, they are a great batch with a lot of talent.

“Arteta knows he’s got five or six to sell in the upcoming window.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on West Ham United in the top flight.

