Nigel Winterburn has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The north London side are bound to be linked with a whole host of names in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta considers adding to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Grealish has been in good form for Aston Villa this season and has scored six goals and made 10 assists in 22 Premier League games for the Villains.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move away from Villa last summer but a switch failed to materialise.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will go after a deal to sign Grealish this summer, but former Gunners defender Winterburn feels he would be a great option for Arteta’s side.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Winterburn said: “I’d like to see Arsenal go ‘all in’ and sign Jack Grealish. He is a terrific player.

“His ability speaks for itself and he’s the type of player that if we want to move forward then we should be looking to buy.

“He tends to prefer to play on the left-hand side so we’d need to see how that works with Arsenal’s current set up but I’m sure he could play in that number 10 role as well.

“Lots is up in the air with Arsenal, they’re not sure if [Martin] Odegaard will sign in the long term and that needs to be addressed beforehand.

“One thing is for sure, if Grealish does become available then a whole host of clubs will be in for him.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Liverpool FC at the Emirates.

The Gunners will play Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League next month as they bid to try and win the trophy for the first time.

