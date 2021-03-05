Ray Parlour believes that Kieran Tierney could end up as Arsenal captain following his excellent performances for the north London side.

The Scottish full-back has enjoyed a good run in the team this season after having signed for the north London side in the summer of 2019 from Celtic.

Tierney has scored one goal and made one assist in 19 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season and he has made 27 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances for Mikel Arteta’s side this term as he looks to establish himself as a regular in the first team at The Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Tierney lately and he feels that he could end up captaining the Gunners in the future.

Speaking in an interview on talkSPORT, Parlour said: “I really like his attitude.

“He turns up every week, you can see the desire when he’s playing; he really wants to win every game.

“He gives 100 per cent and is fantastic down that left-hand side. That’s where Arsenal are most dangerous, that’s where the deliveries come from into the box.

“He’s been a brilliant signing, and he’s a really good lad as well; he’s really down to earth.

“He could probably be the Arsenal captain in the future.”

Tierney will be hoping to feature when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table.

