Thierry Henry replies when asked if he wants to manage Arsenal

Thierry Henry has admitted that it is his “dream” to manage Arsenal one day.

The former France international is widely considered to be one of Arsenal’s greatest players and he scored 228 goals in all competitions for the Gunners to establish himself as their all-time leading goal-scorer.

Henry has already dipped his toes into management after he hung up his boots in 2014, with the ex-striker having spent two years as assistant boss with Belgium, and then also coaching Monaco and MLS side Montreal Impact.

The Gunners legend is always likely to be touted as a possible candidate to manage Arsenal one day in the future, and the World Cup winner has admitted that he would love to take the job.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo, Henry said: “Listen, if you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to coach Arsenal one day, they’ll say yes.

“If you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to score a goal for Arsenal, they’ll say yes.

“When I speak about it, it’s a utopia. People get carried away whenever I say that it’s my club, but I have it in my blood – I’m an Arsenal fan

“So if you’re asking me if one day I’d like to coach Arsenal, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to be Arsenal’s kit man, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium, then yes.

“If you ask me am I dreaming, yes I’m dreaming. But when you’re not dreaming, you’re awake and there is a reality.

“Would I love to coach Arsenal? Yes. Would I love to go to Barcelona? Yes. Would I like to play for Arsenal again? I’d love to play for them again, but the reality is I can’t!”

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently find themselves in 10th place in the Premier League table in Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

The Gunners will take on Greek side Olympiakos in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night.

