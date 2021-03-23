Kieran Tierney: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a ‘football genius’

Kieran Tierney has lavished praise on Mikel Arteta, describing the Arsenal manager as a “football genius”.

Arteta is currently coming towards the end of his first full season in charge of the north London side after having been appointed as the Gunners’ new manager at the end of 2019.

The Spanish head coach led Arsenal to FA Cup glory and an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season following his appointment as Unai Emery’s successor.

Arsenal currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with nine games left to play this term.

Tierney has been in good form for Arsenal so far this season and the Scottish full-back has admitted that he has been loving life under Arteta recently.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Tierney said: “We know what he wants to do, and we’re getting – well, we hope we’re getting better every week and hopefully the results show that.

“It wasn’t going to be something that would just going to happen straight away because it’s a process.

“The manager is a genius. A football genius. You can see we are all loving working under him and me especially, I love it.

“Every day I’m learning, he has shown me a new light onto football.

“I’m seeing it a different way now and I’m watching other teams and looking at tactics and that’s just because of the way he has made me think about it.”

Tierney has scored one goal and made two assists in 22 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip