Willian makes promise to Arsenal fans about his Chelsea FC form

Willian has promised Arsenal fans that he is ready to replicate his best form for Chelsea FC in an Arsenal shirt this season and beyond.

The Brazilian attacker signed for the Gunners in the summer transfer window last year but initially struggled to find his form for Mikel Arteta’s side in the first half of the campaign.

Willian subsequently saw his playing time under Arteta reduced but the 32-year-old has been showing glimpses of improved form for the north London side in recent weeks.

Although he is yet to score in the Premier League this season, the former Chelsea FC star has notched up five assists in the top flight this season and two in the Europa League.

Willian admits that his start to life at The Emirates was far from easy, but he is expecting things to keep improving as he settles in at the north London club.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Brasil, as quoted by Metro, Willian said: “It really was a very difficult start, apart from that first game against Fulham where I produced a good performance and had a good game.

“Even after that game there were some games that we won and I had a good game, but then we ended up having a bad streak.

“I also had a bad run from a personal perspective and I think it was my worst time as a professional to date, since I came through the ranks at Corinthians, moved to Ukraine and then Chelsea, without a doubt.

“Of course, when you’re in a difficult moment you get really upset and try to find solutions, a way to improve and to try to help the team. That’s what I’ve been doing all this time, I never stopped training, working and dedicating myself as much as possible.

“It took a little while to leave me but in the last few games I’ve been playing well again, standing out with assists and playing well so I’m happy to have returned to playing well.”

He continued: “I feel ready to reach the level that I reached in a Chelsea shirt. ‘This is my desire which I hope to reach by the end of the season and I will try to do my best to help Arsenal in the best possible way.

“It’s all part of football. It’s happened with me and it can happen with other players too, but now I am a lot more confident.

“When you’re playing well and the team is on a winning run you gain more confidence and that’s how I’ve been feeling in recent games.”

Willian will be hoping to start for Arsenal when the Gunners host Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at The Emirates after the international break next weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip