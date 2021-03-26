Nigel Winterburn: What I think about Martin Odegaard at Arsenal

Nigel Winterburn believes that Arsenal should consider signing Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

The Norway international has made a promising start to life at The Emirates since having signed for the Gunners from Real Madrid on loan in the January transfer window.

Odegaard, 22, has been a regular fixture in the first team at the north London side and has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Mikel Arteta’s men.

As things stand, Odegaard will be heading back to Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

However, former Arsenal star Winterburn believes that the Gunners will want to consider signing Odegaard on a permanent deal this summer, and he feels that there is space for both the Norwegian and Emile Smith Rowe in the squad.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Winterburn said of Odegaard: “I think it is too early to start to comparing Odegaard with the best players in the league.

“Sometimes we can get carried away with a performance, jump on the bandwagon and clamber to make a signing and then four or five weeks later, he isn’t at the level that he was previously.

“He is a very neat and tidy player, someone who wants to get on the ball and is willing to work hard for the team. His level of performance against West Ham was brilliant – he looked like the one who wanted to get on the ball and drag the team back into the game. And that’s what we want to see from him all the time.

“If he continues to progress then it’s certainly an option to sign him if they can. We need creative players, players who can fill in positions when we lose the ball defensively even just to slow the opposition down.

“I like what I’ve seen of him and he does give Arsenal something extra. My personal opinion is there is room for both him and Emile Smith Rowe in the squad but Odegaard does seem to be the go to player at the moment.

“I don’t like to jump on the bandwagon but he is a player with huge potential so if he continues to develop, he would be a great signing.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

The north London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table.

