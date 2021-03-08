Nigel Winterburn rates Martin Odegaard’s start at Arsenal

Nigel Winterburn is waiting to see much more from Martin Odegaard in an Arsenal shirt following his loan move from Real Madrid.

The Norway international signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from the Spanish club back in January and he has already made himself a regular in the first team.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Gunners so far this season as he bids to help the north London side to finish as highly as possible in the top-flight table.

Odegaard played 63 minutes of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime before being replaced in the second half.

Arsenal legend Winterburn has now insisted that he is still waiting to be truly impressed by Odegaard following his temporary switch to the north London club.

Asked if Odegaard has done enough since his move, Winterburn told Stadium Astro: “At the moment, no he hasn’t.

“Ian Wright was saying he reminds him of Gascoigne, he doesn’t remind me of Gascoigne.

“For a young-ish player who hasn’t played a lot of football to come into your club, I think at the moment I’m sitting on the fence, but I see the potential there.

“His link-up play is very good, he wants to get on the ball, he’s a good passer.

“But if I’m looking at creative midfield players, I’m always looking for a bit more. I want to see a creative midfield player who is capable of scoring goals and I want to see them setting up chances or being involved in the chances created of the team.

“At the moment, I’m sitting there thinking he hasn’t done anything wrong and I want to judge and I want to see a lot more from him before I make the decision would I like Arsenal to try and sign him on a permanent basis.

“What I want to see from Odegaard is him getting on the ball all the time, trying to play through the tricky passes that will set up Aubamayeng and Saka or the final pass that goes out to a wide area is whipping the ball in for an opportunity for one of our other players to score.”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Greek side Olympiakos in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Gunners will then play Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at The Emirates on Sunday 14 March.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip