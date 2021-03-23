‘Brilliant’: Ian Wright raves about Arsenal backup option

Ian Wright has heaped praise on Calum Chambers for his performance in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The English defender started at right-back in the absence of Hector Bellerin as Arsenal looked to keep their faint hopes of securing a European place alive.

Chambers started on the right side of Mikel Arteta’s defence alongside David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Kieran Tierney as West Ham raced into a commanding 3-0 lead.

However, Tomas Soucek and Craig Dawson scored own goals before Alexandre Lacazette netted an equaliser in the 82nd minute to rescue a 3-3 draw at West Ham.

Chambers won three aerial duels and one tackle in the London derby to acquit himself well despite the 26-year-old’s lack of regular first-team football in recent months.

The versatile Arsenal defender has only made two Premier League appearances in the 2020-21 season.

Former Gunners striker Wright heaped praise on Chambers for his performance in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with West Ham on Sunday evening.

“We’re talking about somebody who’s not long come back from an ACL and that is tough to come back from that kind of injury, he’s been working hard,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“What’s great about Mikel Arteta is that he will give you a chance, he’s given him a chance. The Burnley game he was brilliant, same thing with this game he’s come in, he’s staking a claim.

“That’s what Arsenal need, they need that kind of player in the backup position who will come in and do a job like that, brilliant today.”

Chambers has scored four goals in 107 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at The Emirates.

The England international moved to Arsenal in a £17m deal from Southampton in 2014.

Arsenal will host Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday 4 April.

