Ian Wright has compared Arsenal loan star Martin Odegaard to Tottenham icon Paul Gascoigne.

The Norway international completed a loan move to Arsenal from Real Madrid in the January transfer window for the remainder of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The 22-year-old has already made his mark at the north London side since following in the footsteps of Dani Ceballos by swapping Real Madrid for Arsenal.

Odegaard has started two games and has made three substitute appearances for the Gunners, although the Norwegian is still waiting to open his Arsenal account.

The Real Madrid loanee is competing with Arsenal youth graduate Emile Smith-Rowe and summer signing Willian for a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Former Arsenal striker Wright can see similarities between Odegaard and Gascoigne after the January signing’s eye-catching start to his Gunners career.

“People like Odegaard, he brings people into the game, he gives you touches,” Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I remember when I played with Gazza, Gazza was amazing for that. He gives you the ball, you get touches of the ball.

“I remember playing for England the first time, he said: ‘Wrighty, whenever I’m gonna get it, be behind me, let me know where you are, I’ll turn it round the corner for you, you give it back to me, I’ll pass it out, get yourself some touches early doors and get your confidence up.’

“That’s what he’s like, a generous player.”

Odegaard has made seven appearances in all competitions in his Arsenal career so far, featuring in both legs of their Europa League round of 32 victory over Benfica.

The Norway international moved to Real Madrid at the age of 16 in 2014 but Odegaard has only made 11 appearances for los Blancos.

Odegaard has spent time on loan at SC Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad.

Arsenal will travel to Burnley in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

