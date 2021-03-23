Mikel Arteta gives his verdict on Martin Odegaard’s impact at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has highlighted Martin Odegaard’s influence on the Arsenal team since his arrival at The Emirates.

The Norway international moved to Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window to provide Arteta with more creativity in the Gunners midfield.

Odegaard has already established himself as a regular in Arteta’s starting lineup since his arrival following some promising performances in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in 11 games in all competitions for the north London side so far.

Odegaard helped to inspire Arsenal to come from 3-0 down to rescue a point in a 3-3 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Odegaard’s impact at Arsenal, Arteta underlined the Norwegian midfielder’s impact at The Emirates.

“Well, he’s showing that [being a leader in the team] I think from week one,” Arteta said.

“The way he steps on the pitch, he always wants the ball, the way he commands the pressing. He’s been really influential.

“I think we’ve all been a bit surprised because he looks really shy and humble, but when he steps on that pitch he’s a real character and he loves to play football.”

Odegaard moved to Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in a £2m deal in the 2015 January transfer window.

The Norwegian playmaker has spent time on loan at SC Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal after having failed to establish himself in the Real Madrid starting XI.

Arteta’s side are in ninth position in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners will take on Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday 4 April.

