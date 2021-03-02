Mikel Arteta rates Willian’s upturn in form at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says Willian is “revealing himself” after the Arsenal forward’s recent improved form.

The Brazil international has struggled to produce his best form at Arsenal following his summer switch to the north London side from their bitter rivals Chelsea FC.

Willian was initially lauded as a brilliant signing for the Gunners but the South American has required time to adjust to Arteta’s style of play and life at The Emirates.

The 32-year-old has failed to score a goal for Arsenal since his free transfer to the north London side despite making 19 appearances in the Premier League.

However, Willian produced one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt to date with an assist in their 3-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian has created goals in successive games for the first time in his fledgling Arsenal career following assists in victories over Benfica and Leicester.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Willian’s recent performances, Arteta claimed that the Brazilian is starting to show his true self in the Gunners team.

“Yeah, he was really good and we have seen that in training in the last few weeks,” Arteta said. “I think he is revealing himself, he is not accepting the situation.

“I thought he was the player that changed the game against Benfica in the last few moments when he came on and today I think it was a repeat.”

Willian scored 63 times in 339 games in all competitions during his six-season stint in the Chelsea FC team.

The Brazil international won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

