Arsenal, Tottenham keeping tabs on 29-year-old's situation at Real Madrid - report

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been contacted about signing Real Madrid star Lucas Vasquez, according to a report

Tom Wellman
By Tom Wellman
Monday 22 March 2021, 07:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been presented with an opportunity to sign Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vasquez, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that that the north London side have been approached to see whether they’d be interested in signing the experienced Real Madrid winger in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Vasquez has rejected the chance to sign a new deal in the Spanish capital after Real Madrid offered the four-time Champions League winger a pay cut.

According to the same story, Vasquez’s agents are working to orchestrate a potential move to the Premier League at the end of the La Liga campaign.

The report reveals that the Real Madrid playmaker is eager to reunite with former los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The Mirror go on to suggest that Vasquez is eager to move to London so Arsenal have also been contacted about the possibility of signing the Spanish winger.

The media outlet add that Arsenal and Spurs are unlikely to meet Vasquez’s demands of a four-year deal given the Spain international’s age.

Vasquez has scored 26 times in 237 games during his five-year stint in the Real Madrid first team.

The Spanish winger has won two La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and the Fifa Club World Cup three times.

